Poachers from Kerala nabbed in TN's Nilgiris

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Oct 10 (PTI) A five-member gang from Kerala was nabbed by the police in Nilgiris allegedly for attempting to poach wild animals, police said on Thursday.

The gang was proceeding to Avalanche from Udhagamandalam in a Tamil Nadu registration vehicle when they were stopped by police during a vehicle check. The members confessed that they had come to poach wild animals.

Police recovered weapons and traps from their vehicle and immediately informed the forest department. The latter confirmed that they were poachers.

A case under the Wildlife Protection Act was registered and the five men were remanded to judicial custody, police said. PTI COR JSP ROH