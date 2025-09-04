Poachers kill farmer in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jodhpur, Sep 4 (PTI) A farmer was fatally attacked by a sharp-edged weapon after he stopped poachers from hunting deer in Dangri village in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, triggering protests by villagers who set afire a shop, police said on Thursday.

Three accused have been detained in connection with incident that has led to tension in the area.

Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Shivhare said the incident occurred in Dangri village on Tuesday night when the 50-year-old farmer Khet Singh was sleeping in his field.

The three poachers identified as Ladu Khan, Alam Khan and Khete Khan attacked the farmer after he stopped them from hunting deer.

The farmer lay injured throughout the night and the incident came to light the next morning when some farmers spotted Singh in an injured state and rushed him to a hospital in Fatehgarh. From there, he was referred to Barmer in a critical condition where he succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

Angry over the incident, villagers set fire to a tyre-tube shop belonging to one of the suspects.

In view of the tension, police force has been deployed at the spot and the situation is under control, the SP said.

The SP said prima facie the motive for killing is the farmer's objection to the killing of deer. Further investigation is underway.

Villagers have been asked to stay inside their homes. At present, entry of outsiders into the village has been restricted, the officer added.