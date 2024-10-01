POCSO case accused found dead in parked auto-rickshaw; cops launch probe

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old man booked in a POCSO case was found in a parked auto-rickshaw in Bhandup area of Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

The body of the deceased, identified as Vijay Goud, was spotted by residents of Konkan Nagar locality in the morning who informed the police, an official said.

According to police, no injury marks were found on Goud's body and the exact cause of his death is under investigation.

"Three cases were registered against Goud including voluntarily causing hurt under section 324 of IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said.

Police registered an accidental death report after Goud's body was found and investigating.