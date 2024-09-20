POCSO case against female actor in Kerala

Kochi, Sep 20 (PTI) Kerala police on Friday registered a case under the POCSO Act against a woman actor, who is the complainant in separate rape and sexual harassment cases involving noted Malayalam cinema personalities.

The Muvattupuzha police registered the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, against the actor based on a complaint filed by her female relative.

The woman on Thursday raised allegations against the actor for running a sex racket and alleged that she was taken to Chennai for a film audition where she was presented before many people for sexual favours.

Police said the incident happened in 2014.

"We have recorded the statement of the woman. A case under the POCSO Act has been registered," a senior police official said.

The woman had alleged that she was a minor at the time of the incident. She had also alleged that the actor was running a sex racket.

The woman lodged a complaint with the state police chief against the actor on Thursday.

However, the actor on Thursday vehemently denied the allegations and claimed that the woman relative owed her some money, and these allegations were to shift attention from her complaint against the high-profile actors.

The female actor had recently made accusations against prominent actors Mukesh, Jayasurya and Idavela Babu among others.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against many high-profile Malayalam film personalities following the allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.