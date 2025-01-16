POCSO case against three reporters of leading Malayalam news channel: Police

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (PTI) A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against a senior editor and two reporters of a leading Malayalam news channel in connection with their reporting during the recent state school festival, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

An FIR under sections 11 (sexual harassment) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act was registered against the three journalists of the channel on Wednesday, an officer of Cantonment police station said.

The offences are bailable, the police said.

The case was registered based on a report by the Women and Child Development Office, the officer said.

Advertisment

The police said that according to the report, during the coverage of the state school festival held in the first week of January, certain statements by the channel's reporters about one of the contestants appeared to have "double meaning". PTI HMP HMP KH