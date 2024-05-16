POCSO case survivor found dead: Kerala Women's Commission registers case

Thiruvananthapuram, May 16 (PTI) The Kerala Women's Commission on Thursday said it has registered a case in connection with the recent death of a POCSO case survivor at Erattayar near Kattappana in the hilly Idukki district of the state.

The 19-year-old woman, belonging to a financially poor family, was a survivor in a POCSO case registered two years ago.

She was found dead two days ago at her home with a belt tightened around her neck.

The Women's Commission voluntarily registered the case based on the media reports that the post-mortem revealed that the victim died of strangulation.

The Commission in a statement said that its chairperson, P Satheedevi, has requested for a report from the Idukki District Police Chief on the matter. PTI HMP HMP ROH