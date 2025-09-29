POCSO case: UP court sentences man to 20 years in prison

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A POCSO court on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment besides slapping a Rs 60,000 fine for sodomising an eight-year-old girl in 2015.

Special judge (POCSO court-II) Deepika Tiwari pronounced the verdict against Bharat Lal, who was 30 at the time of the crime, special public prosecutor Sanjiv Kumar Bhakarwa said.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on August 20, 2015, in a colony of Loni area when the girl was sitting outside her house and Lal, her neighbour, lured her into his room and sexually assaulted her.

The victim later narrated her ordeal to her family members, who lodged an FIR on August 22, 2020 at Loni police station.

The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under Sections 377 (sodomy) of IPC and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, Bhakarwa added. PTI CORR ABN ABN AMK AMK