POCSO court in Kerala convicts accused in Aluva child rape and murder case

Kochi, Nov 4 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Saturday convicted the lone accused in the sensational Aluva child rape and murder case.

Advertisment

Special POCSO (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences) court judge K Soman convicted Ashwaq Alam, a migrant labourer, for raping and killing the 5-year-old girl from Bihar.

The judge said the accused was found guilty of all the offences and posted the matter to November 9 for pronouncing the quantum of sentence.

The conviction came almost 100 days after the crime was committed.

Advertisment

Public prosecutor G Mohanraj, who met the media said the prosecution considers this case as a rarest of the rare incident and will seek maximum punishment of death penalty to the accused.

"The court has found the accused guilty of all the 16 offences in the chargesheet. Out of which five are punishable with death penalty," Mohanraj told PTI.

The state government will file a report on reformation possibility of the accused while the jail authorities will have to file a report on his conduct inside the prison, Mohanraj added. The probation officer will file a report on the social status of the accused.

Advertisment

Addressing media outside the court, Ernakulam Rural police chief Vivek Kumar, who headed the investigation, said the chargesheet in the case was filed within 30 days.

"I feel very proud, my team is very proud that we are part of a system in which the conviction was given after 100 days of incident," he said.

He noted that it was one of the fastest trials in the entire country.

The minor girl was brutally raped and strangulated to death on July 28 after she was abducted from her rented house here.

The body of the girl was found dumped in a stack in a marshy area behind a local market in nearby Aluva and the accused was arrested based on CCTV visuals. PTI RRT RRT ROH