POCSO court sentences 3 years RI to man for molesting minor girl in Odisha

Balasore (Odisha) Sep 25 (PTI) A POCSO court in Odisha's Balasore district on Wednesday convicted a man and sentenced him to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for molesting a 12-year-old girl in June last year.

The POCSO court special judge, Ranjan Kumar Sutar convicted Ajay Nath (33) in the case and pronounced the judgment after examining eight witnesses and 11 documents, said Pranab Kumar Panda, special public prosecutor of the court.

Panda said Ajay had molested a minor girl inside a shop.

After the victim's parents became aware of the incident, they lodged an FIR with the local police on June 28, 2023.

The police arrested the accused and filed a chargesheet following an investigation.

He was tried under the provision of the POCSO Act and other sections of IPC, informed the public prosecutor. PTI COR BBM SBN BBM SBN