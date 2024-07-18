POCSO court sentences man to 7 years' imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor daughters

Chennai, Jul 18 (PTI) A special court trying cases registered under the POCSO Act, has given seven years rigorous imprisonment to man who sexually assaulted his two minor daughters.

Both the victims are below the age of 12 years.

Special Judge M Rajalakshmi also directed the Tamil Nadu government to pay a compensation of Rs three lakh to the victims.

The prosecution case was that the accused was the husband of the complainant and biological father of both the victim children. There were regular disputes between the woman and the accused.

The man, in inebriated condition, sexually assaulted his daughters many times. When his wife questioned this, the accused abused and assaulted both the complainant and the two children. Subsequently, she filed a complaint with the Kilpauk police.

Finding the accused guilty of the charges under section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and section 498 (A) of erstwhile IPC, the judge sentenced the man to 7 years RI. PTI CORR SA