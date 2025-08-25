POCSO court sentences two men to life imprisonment for raping a girl

Baripada, Aug 25 (PTI) A POCSO court here in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2021.

POCSO court judge Pratima Patra has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on both the convicts—Samaya Murmu (33) and Matu Murmu (33), said Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik, special public prosecutor.

The court directed the district legal services authority to pay Rs 6 lakh as compensation to the survivor, he said.

The court pronounced the judgment after examining the statement of the victim, 22 witnesses and medical report, Pattnaik said.

On April 6, 2021, the two men raped the girl when she went to an open field in her village to attend to nature's call.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the victim's family member at Udala Police station, a case has been registered and both the accused were arrested, the police said.