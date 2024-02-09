POCSO: Man gets life imprisonment for raping, impregnating 14-year-old girl

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) A special POCSO court in Mumbai on Friday sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating a minor girl.

He was found guilty under relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Special Judge A U Kadam.

As per the complaint registered at suburban Mulund police station by the victim's mother, the incident took place when the accused and his wife were staying with them.

He sexually assaulted the 14-year-old girl between July and December 2020, which resulted in her getting pregnant.

He also threatened her with dire consequences if she narrated the ordeal to anyone, as per the complaint.

Eight witness, including the victim and her father, were examined, special public prosecutor Veena Shelar said.