Pod taxi system to be operated on trial basis in Thane, says minister Sarnaik

Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) An automated pod taxi system will be operated on a trial basis between Bhayander Pada Metro Station on Ghodbunder Road and Vihang Hills Circle in Thane as part of efforts to alleviate traffic congestion, Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Friday.

The rising number of vehicles and limited road space in Thane have made it imperative to explore alternate solutions like pod taxis and ropeways, he added.

Pod taxis, also called Personal Rapid Transit, are driverless electric vehicles that carry passengers between specific locations at high speeds.

"The initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, who have been advocating for modern urban transport solutions," said Sarnaik who recently visited the site of a pod taxi project in Vadodara in Gujarat.

"A pilot project for automated pod taxis has already been approved for the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. Pilot projects will also start between JP Infrastructure in Mira-Bhayander and Shivaji Maharaj Statue as well as between Bhayander Pada Metro Station and Vihang Hills Circle in Thane," he said.

During the day, the minister reviewed the progress of various projects along with Thane Municipal Corporation officials.