Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia upsets his fans with shameless, vulgar remarks

New Delhi: Ranveer Allahbadia, known popularly as BeerBiceps, has come under heavy criticism following a recent episode of 'India's Got Latent', where he made remarks that have been widely condemned as vulgar and inappropriate.

Along with tarnishing Allahbadia's reputation, the shameful remarks have made his fans angry.

In a show that was meant to showcase talent and foster a positive environment, Allahbadia's comment, described as "incestuous and risqué" by viewers, was directed towards a female contestant.

Sharing the video on X, user @KCSahay wrote, "#Beerbiceps इसका कोई भी पॉडकास्ट देख लो बनावटी ही लगेगा और जब ये बोलता है तो इसकी शक्ल ऐसे बनी होती है जैसे कांस्टिपेशन हो रखा हो इसलिए अब ये मुंह से टट्टी करने लगा है ।"

This translates to a harsh criticism of Allahbadia's authenticity and demeanor on the podcast, suggesting that his recent comments are a reflection of his deteriorating content quality.

Adding fuel to the fire, an X post by खुरपेंच (@khurpenchh) described the remarks as a disturbing side of Allahbadia's persona.

The post included an image of Allahbadia with a caption in Hindi that read, "नाम: रणवीर अलाहाबादिया। शौक: मां बाप को संभोग करते हुए देखना।"

This translates to "Name: Ranveer Allahbadia. Hobby: Watching parents copulate."

Despite the uproar, neither Ranveer Allahbadia nor the production team of 'India's Got Latent' has issued a public statement addressing the controversy.

Allahbadia was named the "Disruptor of the Year" at the first-ever National Creators' Awards. He was felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.