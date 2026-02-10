Poet Satchidanandan sparks row over need for strong opposition in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (PTI) A political war of words erupted in Kerala after poet and Communist fellow traveller K Satchidanandan said that democracy requires the ruling front and the opposition to alternate in power.

The remark, made on Monday, drew a sharp response from CPI(M) leader and General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who accused the poet of "weakening democratic struggles".

While stating that he had the "utmost respect" for Satchidanandan, Sivankutty said such comments made during an election period "serve as an axe-handle for right-wing politics".

He argued that the Congress had historically helped the BJP grow, both ideologically and electorally, and pointed to several Congress leaders joining the BJP across the country, including in Kerala.

The minister said that at a time when India is facing serious political challenges, the continuation of Left rule in Kerala was essential to protect secular values.

He claimed the Left had turned Kerala into a "fortress of resistance against the Centre’s anti-people and corporate-friendly policies." Citing policy decisions, Sivankutty said Kerala was the only state to publish additional textbooks including portions removed by the NCERT, and the only state to declare that it would not implement the Centre’s labour codes, instead appointing a committee to study them.

He questioned whether any Congress-ruled state had taken similar steps.

"Criticism of the Left must consider who ultimately benefits from it," Sivankutty said, adding that calls for a change of government would only weaken Kerala’s alternative political model.

Hitting back, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan defended cultural activists and former Left sympathisers who have criticised the government.

Satheesan said that "good Communists and Left sympathisers would cooperate with the UDF as a broad political platform." He claimed many who once supported the Left, believing it would benefit Kerala, now wanted the CPI(M) removed from power even more strongly than the Congress did.

He praised Satchidanandan for having the courage to express his views openly and referred to writer Sara Joseph’s statement that a third consecutive Pinarayi Vijayan government should not happen.

According to Satheesan, reactions from cultural activists reflected the public mood in Kerala. "When people hear ‘Pinarayi 3.0’, they put their hands on their heads," he said, adding that ordinary citizens were worried about what another term would mean for the state.

Satheesan accused the Left government of reacting with intolerance to criticism and stressed that everyone had the right to question those in power.

He said the disillusionment among cultural figures and former Left sympathisers was due to what he described as the government’s "extreme right-wing style and methods." Satchidanandan, who is also the president of Kerala Sahitya Akademi, had said that the need for an alternative government was based on the experience in West Bengal.

"I know directly what happened there and have also spoken to Communist leaders there. There is a possibility that individuals undesirable to the party join with hidden agendas when there is continuous rule. It also leads to reduced decentralisation of power," he said.

He added that by sitting in opposition, a party strengthens itself, deepens its roots among the public, and becomes more responsive to people’s concerns.

"Often, it is the opposition that expresses the will of the public, including their objections and dissatisfaction," he said.

According to Satchidanandan, in a democracy, having a strong opposition is crucial. PTI TGB SSK