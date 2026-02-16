Pointed questions will get pointed replies, Dy CM Pathak tells oppn in UP Assembly

Lucknow, Feb 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said in the state Assembly on Monday that pointed questions from the opposition would be met with equally pointed replies, warning against attempts to politicise House proceedings.

During Question Hour, Samajwadi Party MLAs Kamal Akhtar and R K Verma suggested that the government should provide brief answers.

Responding to the legislators, Pathak said the government is prepared to be concise, any attempt to inject politics into the discussion would be met in kind.

"My request to both members is that if pointed questions are asked, pointed answers will be given. If you make it even slightly political, we will spread the political 'raita' (mess) entirely (pointed sawaal poochiye, pointed jawab denge...agar zara bhi political karenge, to hum poora phir political raita phaila denge)," Pathak said.

Speaker Satish Mahana said he agrees with what the deputy chief minister has said. "If you ask on the department, the reply will be on the department. If (something) political is asked, then it (reply) will be political," Mahana said.

Kamal Akhtar later took a swipe at the minister's choice of words. "The minister occupies such a high post. Please ask him the place in his department, where 'raita' is made, which could be spilled over," the SP MLA said. PTI NAV AKY AKY