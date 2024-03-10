Poison of appeasement weakening with development: PM Modi in Azamgarh

Azamgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the "poison of appeasement" is weakening as development takes place.

Advertisment

Addressing a rally in Azamgarh, earlier seen as a family bastion of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, the PM took a dig again at RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's recent remark and said 140 crore Indians are his family.

Modi said Azamgarh, which was once considered backward, is a shining star today and writing a new chapter of development for the country.

"Today, the star of Azamgarh is shining. There was a time when there would be an event in Delhi and other states would join in. Today, the event is being held in Azamgarh and thousands of people from different parts of the country are connecting with Azamgarh," Modi said.

Advertisment

Before his speech, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundations of projects worth Rs 34,700 crore in the state.

The PM said one must not link these projects with elections and added that he sped up the development works to achieve the dream of a developed India by 2047.

"I am running with speed and moving the country with speed to fulfil the promise of developed India by 2047," he said.

Advertisment

Modi inaugurated Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot, and Aligarh airports and a new terminal of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow.

The PM also inaugurated Maharaja Suhel Dev State University, Azamgarh, constructed at a cost of 108 cr.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of five major National Highway projects worth Rs 11,500 cr.

Advertisment

More than 5,342 km of roads built in 59 UP districts under the PM Gram Sadak Yojna worth Rs 3,700 cr were also inaugurated by him.

The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 railway projects across UP worth Rs 8,200 cr.

He also inaugurated three sewage projects built under Namami Ganga Yojna worth Rs 1,114 cr in Prayagraj, Etawah, and Jaunpur districts of the state.

The prime minister is also slated to inaugurate the Light House Project (LHP) in Lucknow under which more than 1,040 affordable flats have been built with modern infrastructure.