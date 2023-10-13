PoK resident arrested along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, Oct 13 (PTI) Security forces on Friday arrested a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, official sources said.

The resident, Irshad Ahmed (17), appears to be "mentally unsound", they said.

Troops observed the movement of a person along the LoC in the Kerni area. They found a PoK resident roaming in the forward area and arrested him, the sources said.

He has been handed over to the police. He is being questioned and seems to be "mentally unsound", they said. PTI COR AB DIV DIV