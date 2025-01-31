PoK resident repatriated in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Jan 31 (PTI) A Pakistan-occupied Kashmir resident, who had inadvertently intruded into this side recently, was handed over to the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

The mentally unstable man, 32-year-old Mohammad Yasir Faiz is a resident of Tetrinote village in PoK. He was taken into custody from the Salotri border village of Poonch on January 25.

The officials said the Indian Army established contact with their Pakistani counterparts and Faiz was handed over to them at Chakan Da Bagh border crossing after completion of all formalities on Friday. PTI TAS RHL