PoK resident repatriated to Pakistan along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Sep 23 (PTI) A resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who had inadvertently intruded into the Indian side, was handed over to the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Hassam Shahzad (35), a resident of Tarinote village, was taken into custody by the Indian Army from a forward village in Krishna Ghati sector of Mendhar sub-division early Sunday.

The officials said the questioning of the individual revealed that he had lost his way and crossed the LoC.

The Indian Army established a contact with their Pakistani counterparts and Shahzad was handed over to them at Chakan Da Bagh this evening after completion of all formalities.