PoK woman repatriated after inadvertent LoC crossing in J-K’s Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was repatriated from Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district to Pakistan on Wednesday, nine days after she inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC), officials said.

Shahnaz Akhter, a resident of village Mohra Shareef in Kotli district, was apprehended by Army troops soon after she intruded into the Indian side near Dabi post in Mendhar sector on December 16.

The woman was later handed over to police for questioning, the officials said.

Her questioning revealed that she had inadvertently intruded into this side after getting lost in the forest while grazing her sheep, they said.

Accordingly, the Army contacted their Pakistani counterparts and confirmed her antecedents, the officials said.

They said she was handed over to the Pakistan army at Chakan-Da-Bagh border crossing point in presence of police and civil officials after completion of legal formalities Wednesday evening.