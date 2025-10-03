Pol-blood drive: A lifeline for thousands in need

Kochi, Oct 3 (PTI) What began as a small initiative by the Kerala Police to support blood banks has become a big success story, offering a crucial lifeline to thousands of patients and their families.

The "Pol-Blood" drive has now collected a remarkable 1,13,000 units of blood, ensuring assistance in moments of critical need--from emergency surgeries to treatment of chronic conditions.

Started in April 2021 as the first-of-its-kind project in the country, Pol-Blood operates through the Kerala Police’s Pol-App. "People in need of blood can download the app and register on Pol-Blood. Our operation centre then coordinates with registered donors and arranges blood through banks," a police officer said.

According to official data, till August this year, 60,790 people registered for blood through the initiative. A total requirement of 97,788 units was placed, of which 49,641 units were arranged through Pol-Blood.

"In cases where blood is not available in banks, we mobilise donors, including police personnel, for emergency donations. A control room manages the operations, supported by the Kerala AIDS Control Society," the officer added.

Under the initiative, police regularly organise blood donation camps within the force and in other government and private institutions.

Similar drives are also conducted in educational institutions in association with the National Service Scheme (NSS) and in IT parks.

Police are now planning to expand the initiative through blood collection camps in partnership with Kudumbashree, the Local Self-Government Department, and private companies, the police said.

According to police, over the previous four years, 63,623 units of blood have been collected through donation camps, bringing the total units of blood collected under the initiative to 1,13,264 units. Officials said that many police personnel and citizens regularly donate blood.

One of the key aims of Pol-Blood is to eliminate exploitation of patients and families by agents who charge hefty sums for arranging donors, they said.

"With more people joining us, we can completely end such practices," the officer said.

Additionally, awareness campaigns are conducted in private companies and educational institutions to promote donations.

"As a result, several youngsters have volunteered for blood donations. We contact them for blood donation in emergency situations," the officer added. PTI TBA TBA ADB