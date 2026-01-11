Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar project to use surplus Godavari river water: Minister

Amaravati, Jan 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Minister N Ramanaidu on Sunday said the proposed Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar link project aims to utilise surplus Godavari river water that would otherwise flow into the Bay of Bengal.

He said that, as per the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal award, the state has the right to utilise the remaining water.

"The objective of the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar link project is to harness surplus Godavari river water that presently drains into the sea," Ramanaidu said in a press release.

According to the state water resources minister, of the nearly 3,000 TMC of water that flows into the sea each year, the project proposes to utilise about 200 TMC.

Describing Andhra Pradesh as a downstream riparian in the Godavari basin, Ramanaidu said it has the right to use surplus floodwater without affecting the entitlements of other riparian states.

The minister said the project will divert water that would otherwise flow into the sea to Rayalaseema to boost irrigation and farming.

He instructed the legal team to present strong arguments before the Supreme Court and directed senior irrigation officials to provide all records related to the case.

The minister said the project feasibility report has been submitted to the Centre and is being revised per its suggestions.

He added that detailed project report (DPR) tenders are only preparatory, and the project will proceed only after all statutory and legal clearances are obtained. PTI MS SSK