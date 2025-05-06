Polavaram project is vital for state’s development: Andhra Minister Ramanaidu

Polavaram (Andhra Pradesh), May 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Minister N Ramanaidu on Tuesday said that the Polavaram project is vital for the state’s development and for river-linking at the national level.

Ramanaidu met a delegation of foreign experts offering technical inputs for the project and reviewed the ongoing construction works at the Geological/Geotechnical Assessment Point (GAP)-2 D-wall and the buttress dam structure.

"Polavaram holds national significance. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have focused special attention on it," the State Irrigation Minister said in an official release.

The minister emphasised the need to complete the project by 2027 and urged the team to help ensure early completion through technical coordination and speedy execution.

Ramanaidu noted that the CM has visited Polavaram three times in 10 months and is reviewing the work schedule every 15 days from the Secretariat.

He explained that once completed, the project would help divert Godavari water to drought-prone Uttarandhra (North Andhra) and Rayalaseema, supporting both irrigation and drinking water supply in these regions.

He urged early clearance from the Centre for the pending designs for GAP-1, GAP-2, and the remaining works, stating that this would help meet project deadlines without delays in critical phases.

He also advised coordination among various teams and implementing agencies to ensure the project is completed before the scheduled 2027 deadline.

The Polavaram project is a multi-purpose irrigation initiative in the Godavari districts. It aims to tackle water scarcity, enhance agricultural output, and generate hydroelectric power.