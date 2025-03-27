Polavaram Project rehabilitation to be completed before water release: Andhra CM

Polavaram (Andhra Pradesh) Mar 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday assured that Polavaram Project displaced families will be rehabilitated before releasing water from the mega irrigation project.

The chief minister said that it would be inaugurated only after ensuring proper resettlement of the evacuees.

"Our government stands by its word. We will complete rehabilitation before releasing water and ensure justice for every displaced family," said Naidu while speaking to people in Polavaram.

The CM embarked on a visit to the project to take stock of its progress.

Naidu conducted an aerial survey of the project and later held a face-to-face meeting with the displaced families.

He criticised the previous YSRCP government for allegedly not making efforts to address the grievances of displaced families.

"Between 2014 and 2019, we provided Rs 4,311 crore in compensation, while the previous government neglected you for five years," he alleged.

The chief minister highlighted that the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh had deposited Rs 829 crore directly into the accounts of the displaced families.

Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised Rs 10 lakh compensation per family but failed to deliver, and the funds allocated for Polavaram were diverted, he alleged.

The TDP supremo mentioned that delays had escalated project cost, citing the Rs 400-crore diaphragm wall, which was reportedly washed away due to negligence, now requiring Rs 990 crore for reconstruction.

He assured that the government would take strict measures against middlemen and ensure fair compensation.

The NDA coalition government in Andhra Pradesh does not make empty promises, the administration promises what it can accomplish, Naidu noted.

He further said that the state would also support tribals with Rs 75,000 for constructing houses. PTI COR STH KH