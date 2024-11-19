Polavaram Project will be completed by 2027 at 'any cost', says Andhra CM

Amaravati, Nov 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Assembly on Tuesday said that Polavaram Project, which he called the lifeline and backbone of the state, will be completed by 2027 at "any cost" despite all the financial problems.

Advertisment

Calling the project a "game changer", the chief minister said if the southern state can effectively build the Polavaram Project and interlink rivers, then there will be an end to famines.

“Despite financial problems, the Polavaram Project will be completed by 2027 at any cost. The project is a game changer for the state,” Naidu said while addressing the Assembly.

According to Naidu, the Centre has so far sanctioned Rs 12,157 crore for the Rs 55,000-crore project, which it is ready to give in two years’ time.

Advertisment

Until now, he said the union government released Rs 2,348 crore and reimbursed Rs 468 crore, totalling Rs 2,900 crore.

Giving a timeline of March 2026 for completing the new diaphragm wall of the national project, Naidu said the work on the wall will begin by January 2025. PTI STH NB NB