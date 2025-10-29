Pole-to-pole patrolling and restoration in safe zones after cyclone impact: Andhra min

Amaravati, Oct 29 (PTI) Andhra Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Wednesday instructed officials to conduct pole-to-pole patrolling and restore power supply in all safe zones following Cyclone Montha's impact on the state.

The officials informed Kumar that power supply had been temporarily shut down in some areas due to strong winds and heavy rainfall. Additional manpower was deployed to expedite restoration in the field.

"Officials must conduct pole-to-pole patrolling and restore power supply in every safe zone without delay," said Kumar in an official press release.

He instructed officials that essential material stocks must be maintained and safety protocols strictly followed to prevent accidents during restoration.

He later held a meeting with senior officers of power utilities to assess the status of restoration works.

Officials further informed him that persistent rains in certain regions are causing delays, but teams are working continuously.

Meanwhile, IT Minister Nara Lokesh called Kumar to seek an update on restoration efforts and the expected timeline for full supply resumption.

Kumar informed Lokesh that 100 percent restoration will be achieved by Wednesday, noting that supply in some regions remains suspended only as a safety measure to prevent accidents.

He said that officials and field staff from all power utilities are deployed on-site to expedite works. PTI MS STH SA