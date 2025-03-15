Police academy in Assam's Dergaon to be expanded to feature school, medical training centre: CM

Dergaon (Assam), Mar 15 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy will be expanded to include facilities such as school, nursing and medical training centres for people.

He was speaking after the inauguration of the first phase of the revamped academy at Dergaon in Golaghat district by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sarma asserted that this is the first major institute in the name of the legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, who is credited with decisively defeating the Mughals in their attempts to annexe Assam.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to Shah for his help in taking forward Barphukan's legacy.

Sarma said the facility will also have a CBSE-affiliated school, nursing academy and skill training academy, which will benefit both the personnel and the public.

"We are also thinking of starting a police medical academy here later," he said.

The CM, who is also the home minister of the state, said the law and order situation has improved, and the changed scenario was reflected in Assam attracting over Rs 5 lakh crore investment proposals in a recently held business summit.

He said the improvement can be seen in the conviction rate going up from 5 per cent to 25 per cent in last three years.

Decrease in the crime rate, including crimes against women, is also testimony of the fact, Sarma added. PTI SSG RBT