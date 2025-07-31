Police acted under pressure, Congress should apologise to Hindus: Fadnavis on Malegaon verdict

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday claimed that police acted under the UPA government's pressure while probing the 2008 Malegaon blast, and Congress should apologise to the Hindus for the "fake narrative of saffron terror." Reacting to a special NIA court's verdict acquitting all the seven accused including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur in the case, Fadnavis claimed that the probe was a conspiracy to defame the Hindus. The future course of action will be decided after studying the judgement, he said, speaking to reporters here.

The fake Hindu terror narrative set by the Congress-led UPA government for minority appeasement was exposed by the court order, he said.

"Congress should apologise to the acquitted accused and Hindu society," he demanded.

To a question, the chief minister, who also handles the home portfolio, said the police and investigating officers will tell who the actual perpetrators were.

"I will not blame the police, because they acted under the pressure of the conspiracy of the Congress-led UPA regime," he said.

The word `Islamic terrorism' came to be used after the 9/11 attack in the United States and other terror attacks, and to counter it, the UPA coined the term `saffron terrorism', Fadnavis claimed.

Asked about the Shiv Sena (UBT) demanding to know who were the real culprits if Thakur and her co-accused were innocent, Fadnavis said the opposition party should have been happy that the fake narrative of Hindu terror was exposed.

"We will study the entire judgement and then take a call on the future course of action. But it looks like the entire case was a conspiracy, " he said. PTI MR KRK