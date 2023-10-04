Police action against NewsClick based on 'solid evidence': BJP

New Delhi: Justifying Delhi Police action against the NewsClick portal, the BJP said on Wednesday that those involved in anti-India activities will face the strictest action as people have given the mandate to the Modi government to deal firmly with such elements.

Addressing a press conference here at the BJP headquarters, its national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia slammed the Congress and other opposition parties of the ‘INDIA’ bloc for coming in support of the news portal and said police have taken action against NewsClick based on “solid evidence”.

He said people of the country “expect” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will take the “strictest action” against anyone involved in anti-India activities.

The Delhi Police Tuesday arrested NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty after searching more than 30 locations and questioning several journalists in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations the portal received money for pro-China propaganda.

“Newsclick was involved in anti-India activities wearing a mask of journalism. And that too taking financial support from China which has been against India. Action is being taken against them,” the BJP spokesperson told reporters.

“First there is solid evidence... Serious allegations related to national security have been levelled against them. That’s why a case was registered for money laundering and UAPA (anti-terror law) provisions have also been invoked,” he said.

“Any Chinese broker is not above the law. Law is taking its course,” he added.

Lashing out at those raising questions on the police action against the news portal, Bhatia said media is “indeed” the fourth pillar of democracy but anyone indulging in anti-India activities in the name of journalism cannot be spared.

“One honest Indian journalist will never accept funding from a rival country. He will not eat up India like a termite... journalists and leaders involved in anti-India activities and whose thoughts are Chinese and the real face is Pakistani should not think that they will be spared,” he said.

“Why Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and other ‘ghamandia gathbandhan’ allies are standing by those powers who do not want good for the country,” Bhatia asked, adding, “We know what is the connection between the Congress and China.”

All such people will be dealt with under the law. "Nobody will be spared. We want to make it very clear,” the BJP spokesperson asserted.