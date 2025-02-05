Police, administration partisan in Bihar: Tejashwi complaints to governor

Patna, Feb 5 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday called on Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, and apprised him of the "collapsed law and order" in the state where police and the administration were partisan "along the lines of religion and caste".

The leader of the opposition in the assembly submitted a memorandum to Khan, alleging that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seemed to be "oblivious" to the chaos prevailing under his watch.

Yadav, who is also a former deputy CM, claimed: "Muslims are being especially targeted and harassed" in the state, an averment that comes in the backdrop of an Imam being beaten up in Madhubani recently, which led to the suspension of five police officials.

"Criminals feel emboldened as they are getting patronage from the ruling dispensation. Central and state ministers come forward to justify firing of hundreds of rounds," said Yadav.

The allusion was to the gunbattle between two groups in Mokama, on the outskirts of Patna, last month.

In this connection, gangster-turned-politician Anant Singh has been sent to jail. Singh's wife is the local MLA, who was elected on an RJD ticket but defected to the NDA later. PTI NAC NN