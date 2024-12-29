Police aiming at ‘drug-free’, ‘incident-free’ start to 2025 in Navi Mumbai: Bharambe

Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) Navi Mumbai police on Sunday appealed to citizens to stay away from alcohol and drugs while driving on December 31 night and said they are fully prepared to ensure a safe start to 2025.

With various events scheduled at hotels, farmhouses, and other venues, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said cops would be deployed on key roads and junctions to provide a safe environment for families, particularly women and children.

“We urge citizens not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Let us welcome the New Year responsibly and ensure safety for ourselves and others. Our aim is to start 2025 ‘drug-free’ and ‘incident-free’, he said in a press conference.

The police are focusing on enforcing road safety laws, including a strict crackdown on drunk driving and narcotics usage, he said.

To maintain order during the celebrations, especially at large gatherings and parties in Panvel, Uran and other areas, additional measures, including deployment of undercover cops, will be in place, he said.

“Let us come together to celebrate responsibly and safely. The police are here to support and protect every citizen as we ring in the New Year,” he added. PTI COR NR