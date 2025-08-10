Police and organisers clash at Kajal Hindustani's event

Palghar, Aug 10 (PTI) Police and organisers of an event hosting social media influencer-cum-activist Kajal Hindustani clashed at an event in Vasai on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred when police personnel entered the hall during the programme, prompting the organisers to question their presence.

Viral videos show heated exchanges which soon escalated into a physical scuffle between the police and event staff.

Policemen were subsequently escorted out of the venue, while Hindustani's address continued without interruption.

A large contingent of police personnel has been stationed outside the Swaminarayan temple premises to maintain law and order and prevent any flare-up.

The cause of the police's intervention remains unclear.

The "Jagar Stree Shakticha" event was aimed at raising awareness about women's safety and empowerment. PTI COR NSK