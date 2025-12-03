Police apprehend two, recover stolen foreign currency in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Dec 3 (PTI) Police apprehended two persons hailing from Sibandih in Bokaro district and recovered stolen currency of UAE and Saudi Arabia in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Suerintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said a special investigation team (SIT) recovered UAE currency 31,600 Dirham, equivalent to Rs 7,73,884, and 600 Saudi Arabian Riyal, valued at Rs 14,400 in Indian currency.

It appears that the two arrested men in their early 20s had stolen the money from a house in Chitarpur under Rajrappa police station of Ramgarh district.

The police began an investigation after the owner of the foreign currency lodged a complaint and made the arrest on Tuesday, Kumar said. PTI COR BS NN