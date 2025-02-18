Jamui police arrest 'Hindu Sherni' and others following communal clash

Jamui: The police have arrested 10 people, including a woman, as part of the investigation into a clash that broke out between two communities in Bihar's Jamui district on Sunday in which three persons were injured, police said.

The arrested woman has been identified as Khushboo Pandey, widely known as 'Hindu Sherni'.

Talking to PTI on Tuesday, Jamui District Magistrate Abhilasha Sharma said, "Police have so far arrested a total of ten people, including Khushboo Pandey, in connection with the clash. Three persons were injured in the clash in the Baliadih area in Jhajha during a religious procession. Internet services that were suspended after the incident, will be restored by the evening today".

A police official was also suspended for dereliction of duty following the incident.

The district police also conducted a flag march in the area on Monday to ensure that the situation does not escalate further, and registered a case against 50-60 unidentified individuals, the official said.

During the clash, members of both sides threw stones at each other causing injuries to three persons.

"The situation was immediately brought under control by the police," said the DM.

Now, the situation is completely under control, she said.

Talking to PTI, Sanjay Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Jhajha police station, said the people were arrested on the charge of taking out the procession without taking permission from the authorities concerned.