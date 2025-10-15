Police arrest 17 in dating App fraud case, majority women

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) The police have arrested 17 individuals, including 16 women, for their alleged involvement in a large-scale dating app fraud operating out of the Minto Park area in the southern part of Kolkata, an officer said on Wednesday.

The accused reportedly lured users by pretending to offer companionship, only to deceive them, he added.

"We received a tip-off, conducted a raid, and seized multiple electronic devices, bank documents, registers, and other materials linked to the operation," he said.

The investigation and search operations are still ongoing, he added. PTI SCH NN