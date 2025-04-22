Police arrest 3 members of Gogi gang planning robbery south Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three members of the notorious Gogi gang, who were reportedly planning to commit a robbery in south Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Abhimanyu alias Abhi (22), Amarjeet alias Bholu (27) and Shamsher Singh (27), a senior police officer said, adding that all three had past criminal records and were allegedly involved in multiple cases of armed robbery, attempt to murder, and murder.

The accused were also wanted in an armed robbery case registered in Gurugram in January this year, where they allegedly looted around Rs 6 lakh along with other associates, the officer said.

"The arrests were made on Monday evening following a tip-off about the gang's plans to commit a robbery in south Delhi. Acting on the information, a trap was laid near Rao Tularam Marg close to Dhaula Kuan," he said.

Three suspects on a motorcycle were intercepted and arrested by police, he said, adding that three pistols and five bullets were recovered from their possession.

The motorcycle they were riding was found to be stolen and was linked to a theft case registered at the Nihal Vihar police station in January, the officer said.

During interrogation, the trio confessed to their association with Gogi gang operatives Mohit Badhani and Monty Maan and revealed that they often facilitated the gang's criminal activities in Delhi-NCR.

While Abhimanyu was previously named in at least three cases, including for robbery and attempt to murder, Amarjeet faced charges for murder, and Shamsher was involved in multiple cases across Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, including for assault and criminal conspiracy, the officer said.