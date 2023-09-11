Police arrest 3 men from Delhi's Khajuri Khas in Faridabad stabbing

Faridabad, Sep 11 (PTI) The Faridabad Police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly stabbing to death a man and injuring his friend in Panchsheel colony here, an officer said.

All three men were nabbed from Khajuri Khas in east Delhi.

The arrested persons have been identified as Raja, Yamin, and Buga alias Guga alias Goga alias Azhar.

According to police, Alok, 21, was stabbed in Panchsheel Colony late Friday night.

Alok had with his friend Shivam that night gone to the Panchsheel Colony market where a man picked an argument with him and used patronising words. When the matter escalated, the man attacked Alok and Shivam with a knife, police said.

Alok and Shivam ran to escape, but the accused chased them down, stabbed them, and fled. Alok died later in a hospital.

On the complaint of Alok's father Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, an FIR was registered in the matter under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Palla Police Station on Saturday.

"We have arrested all three accused and are questioning them. We will take them on police remand after producing them in a city court on Tuesday," Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

Chaudhary is a native of Madhubani district in Bihar and currently lives in a rented house in Jaitpur. PTI COR VN VN