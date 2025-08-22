Police arrest 3 persons, recover stolen scooters

Shillong, Aug 22 (PTI) Police in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district have arrested three persons and recovered three stolen two-wheelers in the early hours of Friday, an officer said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a police team intercepted a car without a registration plate in Demthring area around 2.30 am and found motor vehicle parts inside, a senior police officer told PTI.

Spot interrogation led to the recovery of three scooters, hidden in a nearby jungle, he said.

The arrested persons were identified as Jopparson Rabon (24) and Meshanki Langstang (22) of Thangrai, and Paulme Sungoh (21) of Nongbah Iawmusiang of West Jaintia Hills district.

During preliminary questioning, they admitted to stealing the vehicles from Shillong's Laban and Jhalupara areas, police said, adding that the vehicles have been seized and brought to Jowai police station. PTI JOP RG