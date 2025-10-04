Police arrest 30-yr-old man for killing elderly woman in Jharkhand's Pakur

Pakur (Jharkhand), Oct 4 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested allegedly for killing an elderly woman following an altercation in Jharkhand's Pakur district, district police said in a statement on Saturday.

Asari Rani (62) was found murdered in Balidih village under Pakudiya police station of the district on October 2, the statement added.

After getting information, a police team went to the spot and sent the body to Sadar Hospital in Pakur for post-mortem examination.

Following the incident, police registered an FIR against one Sambhu Pahadia based on the statement of the victim's son, Divan Pahadia, on Friday.

A Special Investigation Team headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Maheshpur) was formed to investigate and arrest the perpetrator.

Based on the findings, police arrested the accused after he confessed to the crime.

Sambhu told police that he had an altercation with the victim over a petty issue and killed her in a fit of rage, the statement added. PTI BS MNB