Police arrest 5 robbers in Jharkhand's Deoghar

Deoghar, Oct 25 (PTI) Police arrested five robbers and seized firearms and Rs 15 lakh in cash from their possession in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, an official statement said on Saturday.

The arrested robbers were allegedly involved in the looting of Rs 20 lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh from a family at Misarna village under Madhupur police station limits on October 16.

"Following the incident, a special team was formed under the leadership of Madhupur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Satyendra Prasad to recover the stolen money and items and arrest the involved criminals," a police statement said.

Based on a tip-off and technical evidence, the team conducted raids and arrested five suspects.

"Two pistols with magazines, eight live cartridges, one country-made pistol, a four-wheeler, which was used in the crime, and Rs 15 lakh in cash were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons," it stated.