Police arrest 8 members of gang involved in murder, extortion in Patiala

Patiala, Jan 1 (PTI) Police on Thursday busted a gang and arrested its eight members involved in murder, extortion, target killings, and gang wars, officials said.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Inspector General (Patiala Range) Kuldeep Chahal said the operation was part of a special drive against gangsters and anti-social elements.

The operation followed a tip-off received on Wednesday that gang members, armed with both foreign-made and country-made weapons, were hiding near abandoned quarters close to Dakala Chowk and planning a crime.

Acting swiftly, the police raided the area and arrested the eight suspects. They also recovered 10 pistols and 19 live cartridges from their possession.

The gang was allegedly led by notorious gangster Baby Mahi, a resident of Tafzalpura, who is a proclaimed offender and believed to be hiding abroad, the police said.

Mahi had established a well-organised gang to execute murders, extortion, target killings and gang wars in Punjab, they said. PTI COR CHS SMV APL