Police arrest absconding accused in illegal liquor-manufacturing case in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Police in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday arrested a woman who had escaped from its custody in a case of illegal liquor manufacturing, a senior official said.

According to police, a case has been registered against 10 people, including six police personnel and three home guard constables.

The superintendent of police has suspended the six police personnel with immediate effect and ordered a departmental inquiry against them.

According to officials, police on Sunday arrested six people -- Gyanati Devi, Om Prakash Kashyap, Runi Devi, Lal Muni Devi, Dev Rajia Devi and Manoj Kashyap -- in connection with illegal liquor manufacturing in Suryapura village under the Sukhpura police station area of the district.

A case was registered against them under sections 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) and 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Excise Act.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Kripa Shankar on Monday said the accused were being taken for a medical examination at the government hospital in Beruarbari under the custody of eight personnel, when Gyanati Devi (35) jumped off the vehicle and fled.

On a complaint from Inspector (crime) Keshav Prasad Dwivedi, a case was registered at the Sukhpura police station against constables Ajit Kumar, Vipin Singh, Anant Kumar, Suman Pal, Tabassum Bano and Kavita Chauhan as well as Home Guard jawans Dina Nath Yadav, Harinath and Arvind Yadav and Gyanati Devi under sections 261 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 262 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the BNS.

The ASP said SP Vikrant Vir has suspended the six constables with immediate effect and ordered a departmental inquiry against them.

He added that Gyanati Devi was arrested again on Monday evening. PTI COR NAV RC