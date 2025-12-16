Police arrest another in 'accident' case in which witness in Sandeshkhali violence was injured

Barasat (WB), Dec 16 (PTI) The police on Tuesday arrested one more person in connection with an alleged road accident in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district in which a prime witness in Sandeshkhali violence cases was injured and his son killed, an officer said.

With this arrest, a total of four people have now been apprehended in connection with the case.

On December 10, Bholanath Ghosh, the witness in Sandeshkhali violence cases, was injured, while his son and driver were killed after a truck collided with their car on Basanti Highway in the Nazat police station area.

Basirhat Superintendent of Police Hossain Mehedi Rahaman said that Najrul Mollah, who was named in the FIR in connection with the alleged accident, was apprehended from Minakha.

"Najrul used to maintain the truck involved in the accident," the police officer said.

In Sandeshkhali, now suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan was accused of sexual abuse and land grab. He was arrested in February 2024 after being on the run for 55 days. He was the TMC convenor of Sandeshkhali assembly constituency and a member of the North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad.

He was initially arrested in two cases lodged at the Nazat police station in connection with an assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his house in a ration scam case. PTI COR SCH NN