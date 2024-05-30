Police arrest another person for murder of Patna University student

Patna, May 30 (PTI) Bihar Police on Thursday arrested another suspect allegedly involved in the brutal murder of a final-year undergraduate student of BN College on the campus of Patna University law college.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Aman Kumar from Maner in Patna. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far, police added.

Harsh Raj, a 22-year-old final-year undergraduate student at BN College (Patna University), was beaten to death on the campus on Monday. The prime suspect, Chandan Kumar, was arrested on Tuesday. Police said the conspiracy was driven by an old enmity.

According to a statement from Patna Police, "The Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up to probe the case, arrested Aman Kumar from Sultanganj area of Patna on Thursday. Both Chandan Kumar and Aman Kumar, residents of Jackson Hostel at Patna College, conspired to kill Harsh Raj. During interrogation, Aman Kumar admitted that an old enmity with Harsh Raj was the motive behind the incident." Based on Aman Kumar's statements, the SIT is searching for three other suspects - Raja Babu from Supaul, Shivam from Madhepura, and Prakriti Anand from Begusarai. Arrest warrants have been issued for them by the court, according to the statement.

The murder took place as Harsh Raj was leaving the examination centre when he was attacked by a group of students. Police rescued him in an injured state and shifted him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. PTI PKD MNB