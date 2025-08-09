Police arrest criminal linked to ‘Hathoda gang’ after brief encounter in Faridabad

Faridabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Faridabad Police have arrested a wanted criminal linked to the ‘Hathoda gang’ after a brief encounter, officials said on Saturday.

Bharat alias Bhalu, a native of Uttar Pradesh carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000, has been admitted to a hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound on his leg in the firing on Friday night, they said.

A crime branch team on patrol got a tip-off about the movement of Bharat, who along with his associates attacked a resident of Sumer Nagar a few days ago, in the IMT area.

Accordingly, police set up a check-post and after some time spotted Bharat coming on a motorcycle from the Sotai Bridge side, ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said.

Seeing the police party, he tried to escape but fell after his bike skidded in the process. He then opened fire and a bullet hit the bullet-proof jacket of a policeman, the officer said.

“As police fired back, one bullet hit Bharat on the leg before he was arrested and sent to a hospital. Police seized a country-made pistol, four empty shells, two live cartridges and a Platina motorcycle from his possession,” the ACP said. “Five cases were registered against the accused for assault, kidnapping, attempt to murder, and robbery,” he added. PTI COR ARI