Police arrest cybercriminal in J’khand’s Deoghar

Ranchi, Sep 26 (PTI) One person was arrested in connection with the alleged fraud involving financial transactions of Rs 44 lakh in Deoghar district of Jharkhand, police said on Friday.

The cyber police took action after receiving a complaint from the victim, who was deceived after being lured through an online advertisement into investing in a fraudulent trading application.

“The app displayed dummy profits to create an impression of genuine returns; however, the victim was never able to redeem any amount. In this manner, a total of Rs 44 lakh was fraudulently siphoned into different bank accounts opened in the names of various individuals, and one of the accused has been arrested from Deoghar,” as the release stated.

An FIR was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology (IT) Act and he was arrested on Thursday.

Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI RPS NN