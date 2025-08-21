Police arrest father, son for killing 20-year-old man in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Aug 21(PTI) Two persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a 20-year-old man and then setting the body on fire to hide evidence in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police statement said.

A case in this regard was registered under relevant sections of BNS at the Lesliganj police station on Wednesday.

In the course of the police investigation, the statement said the accused duo Janeswar Singh (34) and his father Rajeshwar Singh (58), a native of Ghutua village under Lesliganj police station, had strangulated the victim identified as Manoj Bhuiyan alias Manu Bhuiyan to death on August 16 over a money matter.

The accused duo carried the body to jungle and burnt it the next day to conceal evidence, the statement said.

Both the accused had confessed to their crime and were being forwarded to judicial custody, the statement added.

The remnant of the victim was collected from the spot and would be forwarded to forensic laboratory for examination. PTI COR BS RG