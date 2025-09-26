Police arrest five youths for stealing motorcycles, recover eight stolen bikes

Jamshedpur, Sep 26 (PTI) Police arrested five youths for stealing motorcycles in and around the steel city, an officer said on Friday.

The police recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Shivashish said a police raid team constituted to look into two-wheeler theft cases conducted a raid and arrested a youth with a stolen motorcycle.

Subsequent interrogation of the youth led police to apprehend four of his accomplices and the recovery of seven more stolen bikes, SP said.

The arrested youths, four of them teenagers, were professional bike lifters, the SP said, adding that they all have criminal antecedents. PTI BS RG