Police arrest four after miscreants attack family in Assam

Morigaon (Assam), Feb 14 (PTI) Days after armed men attacked a family and injured five of its members in a remote village in Assam's Morigaon district, the police on Friday arrested four people, an officer said.

Tension prevailed in remote Garumara Dalani village following the incident, triggered by a dispute over cutting of grass in a plot of land.

The injured were admitted to the Sonapur Civil Hospital.

A group of people from one community attacked the women of the village, mostly belonging to another, with sharp weapons while the men were away at work on Tuesday evening, the officer said.

It was reported to the Mayong police station more than 24 hours after the incident.

The police detained 11 people and arrested four of them on Friday.

Several other accused people were absconding and a search was continuing to nab them, the officer said.

Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the village, which falls under his Jagiroad constituency, and assured the people that such ''lawlessness will not be tolerated and action will be taken against those involved in the incident." The situation in the village is currently under control though tension prevails following the attack, police said.

Security in the village has been beefed up with additional deployment of security forces to prevent any untoward incident. PTI COR DG NN